Duluth Airshow 2021 Scheduled for June

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Airshow is back this summer and will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team.

Last year the Airshow, scheduled for July 2020, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a recent Facebook post, the Airshow will take place on June 26-27 and will allow up to 10,000 spectators per day.

Duluth Airshow President Ryan Kern said, “The Duluth Airshow routinely draws upwards of 50,000 spectators over the weekend from across the Midwest. The Airshow places a high priority on the safety of its performers and spectators and will continue to work closely with the State of Minnesota to ensure compliance with all mandates including mask-wearing and social distancing, as well as any other public health guidelines in place at the time of the Duluth Airshow.”

Tickets are on sale now but are limited. To purchase tickets visit www.duluthairshow.com.