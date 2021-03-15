Duluth Salvation Army Participates in Minnesota FoodShare Month

This month is Minnesota FoodShare Month and the Duluth Salvation Army is hoping it will help drive up donations to their food shelf.

DULUTH, Minn. – This month is Minnesota FoodShare Month and the Duluth Salvation Army is hoping it will help drive up donations to their food shelf.

From now until April 11th, money and food given to the Duluth Salvation Army will be matched by the Minnesota FoodShare March campaign. The goal is to get $9,000 and 8,000 items of food by then.

“That’s a huge deal for the food shelf,” said Nancy Leslie, the emergency services supervisor at Duluth Salvation Army. “Cause with COVID, more and more people are needing it and less nad less food comes through the front door so it’s a good thing for us.”

Donations can be made in person at the 27th Avenue West location.