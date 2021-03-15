Essentia OB-GYN Breaks Down Questions, Answers Surrounding COVID-19 & Vaccines

Dr. Michael Kassing with Essentia Health Discusses the Common Questions & Concerns He Receives from Expecting Mothers Amid the Pandmic

DULUTH, Minn. – Expecting a newborn is stressful for parents at any time, then toss in a global pandemic, and anxiety can soar through the roof.

Dr. Michael Kassing is an OB-GYN with Essentia Health in Duluth.

He says many of his patients are coming in with questions regarding whether or not they should receive the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant.

“What the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said is that the vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant patients,” said Dr. Kassing, an OB-GYN with Essentia Health.

Dr. Kassing says this topic needs to be discussed with your physician to make sure you’re making the right decision based on your pregnancy.

“We have given it to many patients who are pregnant and they have done very well,” said Kassing.

When it comes to the long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines on pregnant mothers, Dr. Kassing says the effects are minimal.

“We have no reason to believe that there are any problems when it comes to breastfeeding. We encourage all expecting mothers to have a conversation with their doctor,” said Kassing.

For expecting mothers who come down with COVID-19 during their pregnancy, Dr. Kassing says advanced protocols are in place to ensure the safety of the mother, baby, and those in the delivery room.

“We have you in a negative airflow room, and then we have the different protective equipment that we would wear for a patient who is pregnant and diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Kassing.

He says overwhelmingly, babies have done very well after delivery if the mother has COVID-19.

Other than the vaccine, Dr. Kassing says the biggest question he receives relates to when the pandemic will be over.

He says it’s very important to understand we are seeing an uptick of new variants in Minnesota.

Dr. Kassing suggests people continue to wear a mask, avoid social gatherings, and continue to social distancing for at least the next four to six weeks.