Foster’s Bar and Grill Prepping for St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday

Foster's is prepping hundreds of pounds of corned beef, cabbage, Irish potato soup, and more traditional eats.

DULUTH, Minn.- Foster’s Bar And Grill along with other Irish pubs and bars in Duluth are preparing for a St. Patrick’s Day party that’s closer to normal, after Governor Walz’s loosened restrictions kicked in today.

Foster’s Bar and Grill on Arrowhead Road is prepping hundreds of pounds of corned beef, cabbage, Irish potato soup, and more traditional eats.

Owners say they’re excited not only to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day, but also the end of the pandemic on the horizon.

“It’s gonna feed a lot of people and we hope it does,” said co-owner Pete Kilroy. “And we hope people come out and enjoy St. Paddy’s Day not only with us but in small businesses and restaurants in general so they can, everybody wants, we’re in this together.”

Foster’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration will take place over Wednesday and Thursday for people who may not want to be in one big crowd.