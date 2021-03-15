Gov. Walz, U.S. Senators Tout COVID Relief Funding Coming to Minnesota

Walz Extends Peacetime Emergency

TWIN CITIES-Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, were at the Mall of America vaccination site today to discuss the passage of the COVID relief bill and its impact on Minnesota.

Nearly $5 billion will be coming to Minnesota to help state and local governments like Duluth which is getting $60 million and St. Louis County which gets $54 million.

The goal is to help communities like those deal with budget issues in connection with the pandemic.

“It goes to the heart of what it’s going to take us to keep this site open, to keep testing up, to make sure our schools continue to open safely, and that we truly recover this economy for every single American,” Walz said.

Gov. Walz also extended his peacetime emergency powers another month today. He says it will help him respond to the pandemic quicker when it comes to things like adding vaccination sites.