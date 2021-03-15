Northland College Announces “Jacks and Jills Challenge”

The goal is to raise $50,000 to support the entire athletic program after the pandemic knocked them out for the past year.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Northland College announced a new fundraising campaign called the “Jacks and Jills Challenge”.

The goal is to raise $50,000 to support the entire athletic program after the pandemic knocked them out for the past year. That has now created a logjam for the spring season with a majority of their 14 teams competing at the same time.

The campaign will continue for the next 16 days. Visit the Northland College website to learn more or donate.