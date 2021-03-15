Portion of Old Hartley Road to Close Temporarily

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation department says the eastern terminus of Old Hartley Road at the Hartley Nature Center trailhead in Hartley Park will be closed to the public for soil borings in preparation to install a new bridge over Tischer Creek.

This work is expected to be completed no later than Wednesday, March 17.

Signage for this closure will be posted.

Please contact Parks and Recreation with any questions at 218-730-4300.