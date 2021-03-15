Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys, Esko Girls Win Big in Regular Season Finales

Mattie Thompson surpassed 1,000 career points in the Greyhounds win while Jayden Karppinen led the way with 30 points for the Eskomos.

DULUTH, Minn. – Mattie Thompson surpassed 1,000 career points as the Duluth East boys basketball team got the 78-42 home win over Hermantown in their regular season finale.

Thompson finished with 24 points while Noah Paulson had 11 points and Joe Vis chipped in with 10 points. Ryan Zastrow led Hermantown with 13 points.

In prep girls action, Esko defeated Two Harbors 67-39 for their fourth straight win. Jayden Karppinen led the way with 30 points.