Some Duluth Dog Parks Close Due to Wet Conditions

Jean Duluth and Keene Creek Dog Parks are just too wet right now.

DULUTH, Minn.- The change in seasons has closed some of Duluth’s dog parks.

Jean Duluth and Keene Creek Dog Parks are just too wet right now. But the city’s other dog parks are in good enough condition to have some fun, including at Observation Park on West Third Street.

“Since the field’s been drying out and someone dropped all these tennis balls off it’s been a nice way to relax after a long day of work,” said Dustin Dzuck with his dog, Clover, “come up here, have a beer, play with the dog, nice way to spend the afternoon.”

For updates throughout the year at all of the city’s dog parks, check out the Duluth Dog Parks website, or check out Duluth Dog Parks on Facebook.