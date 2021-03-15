UMD Men’s Hockey Falls to St. Cloud State in NCHC Semi-Finals

Kobe Roth and Koby Bender would each score a goal as the loss snaps the Bulldogs' 13-game playoff win streak.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Kobe Roth and Koby Bender would each score a goal, but it wouldn’t be enough as the UMD men’s hockey team fall to St. Cloud State in the NCHC semi-finals Monday afternoon at the Ralph Englestad Arena.

The loss snaps the Bulldogs’ 13-game playoff win streak as UMD now waits for Selection Sunday to find out if their season will continue in the NCAA tournament.