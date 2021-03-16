After NCHC Semis Loss, UMD Men’s Hockey Now Await NCAA Tournament Fate

The Bulldogs now await Selection Sunday to find out if their season will continue in the NCAA Tournament.

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday night, the UMD men’s hockey team dropped their NCHC Frozen Faceoff semi-final game to St. Cloud State. But that doesn’t mean their season is over.

The Bulldogs now await Selection Sunday to find out if their season will continue in the NCAA Tournament. After that loss, head coach Scott Sandelin talked about his team’s chances.

“It’s not in our control. The fate’s in somebody else’s hands. But I’m certainly hoping that we get that opportunity because I think this group deserves it. They finished in third in this league and we were challenging for part of the year at first. But like I said, it’s out of our control,” said Sandelin.

The selection show will take place Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.