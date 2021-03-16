City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Lakeside Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Lakeside neighborhood.

The break was reported around noon today and is located at Otsego Street at 54th Avenue East.

The city says water has been shut off on Otsego Street between Tioga Street and 54th Avenue East.

It is not known how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, please view the Outage Map by clicking here.