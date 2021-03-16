COVID Cases Continue in Itasca County

During the past couple of weeks, Itasca County has experienced four deaths due to COVID-19, including two females in their 60s and 70s and two males in their 60s and 90s.

ITASCA COUNTY – During the past couple of weeks, Itasca County has experienced four deaths due to COVID-19, including two females in their 60s and 70s and two males in their 60s and 90s.

Health experts say these recent ones have been a surprise had been going down but now they are seeing an uptick.

Currently, there are 19 per 10,000 residents compared with 14 just weeks earlier.

“Our message is to stay strong in Itasca,” said Kelly Chandler, the public health division manager for Itasca County. “It’s not over yet and I know we’re all tired, it’s been a year. We understand. It’s hard to keep wearing your mask, hard to continue to social distance and avoid large gatherings.”

Vaccinations are also rising in the region. 76% of residents age 65 and older have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.