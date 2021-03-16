DECC Launches Search for Its Next Executive Director

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is formally searching for its next permanent Executive Director.

According to a recent press release, a Search Committee has been established to lead the process.

The Search Committee, chaired by Don Ness, Executive Director of the Ordean Foundation and former Mayor of Duluth, is made up of Board Members and community members at large.

“This search comes at a time when the DECC’s importance to the community has never been more clear. The next leader will help us compete given our expansive offerings and seasoned leadership team,” said Pat Mullen, Chairman of the DECC Board of Directors.

To assist with the nationwide search the DECC has retained Minnesota-based executive search group Orion Search Group.

Said Mullen, “We are focused on finding the best possible leader to lead the DECC forward. As the world emerges from a global pandemic, the DECC has before it an unprecedented opportunity to rethink and reshape how it serves as a communal and economic hub for Duluth and the Northland.

Mullen continued, “The DECC remains the preeminent venue in the region at a time when Minnesotans and beyond are looking to Duluth and the Northland to escape. Now is time for the DECC to capitalize on it many physical advantages and not simply rebound from the recent downturn but deepen its economic impact for the region. With innovation and creativity, the DECC has the opportunity to introduce the marketplace to a more vibrant, relevant version of itself. The DECC has the ingredients—expansive and diverse facilities, great people, excellent industry reputation, deep community support—and is ready for the next leader to take the organization forward.”

DECC board members nominated Roger Reinert as its Interim Executive Director in August after the board parted ways with former executive director Chelly Townsend.