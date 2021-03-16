Duluth East’s Noah Paulson Named Top-10 Finalist for Mr. Basketball Award

The future UMD Bulldog has been a beast for the Greyhounds this season, averaging over 17 points and nine rebounds.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth East’s Noah Paulson has been named a top-ten finalist for the Mr. Basketball Award.

The future UMD Bulldog has been a beast for the Greyhounds this season, averaging over 17 points and nine rebounds while shooting over 63% from the field. The five finalists will be announced on March 30th. The winner will be named after the state tournament, which ends on April 10th.