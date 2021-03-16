Finland, Minnesota to Be ‘Hopping’ With Grasshoppers, Grapes for 46th St. Urho’s Day Saturday

Most festivities will be outdoors while events like the "Miss Helmi" cross dressing Beauty Pageant will be virtual.

FINLAND, Minn.- The longstanding zany tradition of St. Urho’s Day will continue for its 46th year in Finland, Minnesota, just looking a little different.

The annual St. Urho’s Day Parade will take place this Saturday at noon along Highway 1 in Finland.

Most festivities will be outdoors over the weekend while events like the “Miss Helmi” cross dressing Beauty Pageant will be virtual.

It did take place last year as the region’s last big event before shutdowns took effect. And this year the community is excited it’s continuing unbroken by the pandemic.

“Definitely have gotten a lot of comments of people who are excited just to be able to carry on a tradition even it’s not the same as it always has been,” said Event Coordinator Honor Schauland.

“Something fun, and something kind of showing how much we’ve adapted,” she said.

The legend was made up in Northern Minnesota. The fictional Finnish Saint Urho is said to have chased away the grasshoppers to save the grape crop, which is why everyone dresses in green and purple or grasshopper paraphernalia.