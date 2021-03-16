Food Boxes Distributed to People in Proctor

Whether it's chicken, hot dogs, onions, or even butter, these boxes had it all for those who needed them the most.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Whether it’s chicken, hot dogs, onions, or even butter, these boxes had it all for those who needed them the most. The pandemic has hit many Northlanders hard who may have lost their jobs so some Northland organizations came together to help during a food giveaway at the St. Luke’s Sport and Event Center in Proctor.

“It’s a very needy event,” said Chad Ward, the mayor of Proctor. “There’s a lot of families that are struggling right now. A lot of people that won’t come out just because of a pride factor but we hope everybody comes out and takes advantage of this great opportunity.”

The St. Paul Federation of Unions hosted the event with help from the City of Proctor and Teamsters Local Union 346. Families in need could pick up for their neighbors by getting six, seven, or even eight boxes of food.

There was one full semi-truck full of food and milk that was distributed with 25 pallets of stacked boxes.

“The number of people in need aren’t going to switch like a light switch,” said Mayor Ward. “Things are still going to need to happen where communities need to get involved and help each other out so this is a great way to do that.”

Volunteers along with area churches, city employees, and the Teamsters helped out during the event. Those with the union say it’s important to give back in this way, especially during the pandemic.

“They understand the gravity of what’s going on with the pandemic, and just people helping them, and that’s what it’s all about, you know, helping one another,” said Rod Alstead, the secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Local 346. “Helping all the sisters and brothers out there.”

There will be another food distribution happening at the Amsoil Arena on March 25th hosted by Duluth Building Trades.