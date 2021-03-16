Goodwill to Host Job Fair

DULUTH, Minn. – Goodwill in Duluth is hosting its first hiring event on Friday since the pandemic began as they have a big need for workers.

There will be hiring of many entry-level positions, including sales clerks and people in the production department. Entry-level wages will be $11 to $14 depending on the position across the board.

“It feels good,” said Scott Vezina, the communications and training manager at Goodwill. “You know, customers are coming, donors are coming. It’s our busy time for donations, hence why you know we’re kind of in this hiring boost. And it means a lot to us because that we do supports our mission, which is employment for people with disabilities or other barriers to employment.”

There will be open interviews so people can come down and fill out an application and do an interview on the spot. Jobs are open to people of all abilities. The fair goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.