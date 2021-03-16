Jungle Gym Opens New 24/7 Location in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – One of the most important aspects of any business is growth. Jungle Gym is in the business of boxing and now they’ve expanded into downtown Duluth.

The new gym is now located on West First Street and features among other things, a much larger training space for its members. Owner Zach Walters says he always wanted to find a bigger place for his gym, but the planning was accelerated when his original location on West Third Street was shutdown last year due to the pandemic.

“In my free time during boxing hours, I can work on my gym expansion. So basically, thanks to COVID giving me free time to expand my mind and put pen to paper and work out the plans, I got this gym. It wasn’t easy. It took a lot longer to get going. But thanks to other people believing in the dream of expanding the gym, we’re here now,” said Walters.

The gym is also open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for its members with the use of keyless entry cards.

“I have a day job so sometimes the 5-to-6, one-hour-a-day is hard for me to get at. When I have something come up at work, it’s not a big deal. I can come in kind of whenever I like to so that’s a pretty cool factor,” pro boxer Danny Huffman said.

“We’re taking boxing and offering it everybody. A lot of the members that we’re getting are people that are interested in the fitness benefits from boxing so we’re opening it up and saying ‘Hey, it’s not just a competition gym anymore. It’s not just a pro boxing gym anymore. You want to get fit, come in here. We’ll teach you legit boxing. We’ll have a good time and you can be a part of the culture,” Walters said.

For more information on how you can sign up, head to JungleGymDuluth.com.