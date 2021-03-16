Maura Crowell Talks Picking Up 100th Career Coaching Win at UMD

ERIE, Pa. – Monday night, the UMD women’s hockey team won an overtime thriller over Colgate to punch their ticket to the Frozen Four for the first time in 11 years. It was a big night for head coach Maura Crowell, too. Not only did she pick up her 100th career coaching victory at UMD, but she also did it against her alma mater.

“Laura our assistant was grabbing the game puck and I was like ‘who’s getting it tonight? Sods?’ She said ‘No Coach. It’s yours.” At that point, that’s when I realized it was the 100th. I’m so happy for the group. It’s all about them. I’m thrilled to be able to share the 100th with all of them and all of the staff and everybody that supported me and this program through all of those wins,” said Crowell.

The Bulldogs will now face top seed Northeastern Thursday in the national semi-finals.