Minnesota Fires Coach Richard Pitino After 8 Seasons

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has fired men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino. The Gophers went 14-15 this season after losing lost 11 of their last 14 games.

The university will owe Pitino a $1.7 million buyout of his contract that had three years remaining. He was hired to replace Tubby Smith at age 30, with one prior year of experience as a head coach at Florida International.

One NIT championship and two NCAA Tournament appearances followed.