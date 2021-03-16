Prep Girls Hockey: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Duluth Marshall, Grand Rapids/Greenway Advance to Section Semi-Finals

The Lumberjacks, Hilltoppers and Lightning all open their playoff runs with home wins.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In the opening night of the girls hockey section playoffs, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton got the home win over North Shore 4-1 Tuesday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Brynn Martin, Tenley Stewart, Frankie Halverson and Dana Jones scored for the Lumberjacks, while Natalie Larson scored the lone goal for the Storm. CEC moves on to the section semi-finals to face Duluth Marshall, who defeated International Falls 8-1. In the other semi-final, Moose Lake will face top seed Proctor/Hermantown after the Rebels defeated Eveleth-Gilbert 3-2 in overtime.

In Section 7AA, Grand Rapids/Greenway knocked off the Duluth Northern Stars 5-0.