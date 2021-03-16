Some Duluth Bike Shops Get Busy As Spring Nears

Stewart's Bikes, Sports and Trophies is seeing an uptick in bike tune-ups, and customers looking for electric bikes

DULUTH, Minn.- With spring in the air Bike Shops are getting busier.

The owner of Stewart’s Bikes, Sports and Trophies in Duluth’s Lincoln Park says business was pretty steady last year with more people wanting to get outside during the pandemic.

As for right now, he’s seeing an uptick in bike tune-ups, and customers looking for electric bikes. “They’re ready to get out and do something,” said Steve Myer, Owner and General Manager.

“I do warn people that, get your bikes early if you see a bike you like I recommend buying it quickly cause there is gonna be a bike shortage this year and they’re gonna be tough to come by,” he said.

And if you need your bike repaired it’s recommended to do that now and get your wheels back in a couple days instead of maybe weeks during the busy summer months.