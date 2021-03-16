State Estimates $1.4 Billion in Relief Funding for Schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction estimates the state will receive about $1.4 billion to distribute to schools from the latest federal coronavirus relief package.

Precise allocations to each state are still being finalized, but DPI expects this round of funding to be double the amount in relief funds allocated in December.

The federal bill allows DPI to hold on to a percentage of the federal funds, and requires 5 percent be spent on learning loss and 1 percent be spent on each summer school and afterschool programs.