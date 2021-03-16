UMD Associate Professor Continues Research on Climate Change

DULUTH, Minn. – A professor at UMD is now part of research into climate change that’s been published in an academic journal.

The professor is part of a study that shows how human actions, such as the burning of fossil fuels and the release of aerosols, have had a strong impact on global temperatures, rates of hurricane formation, and extreme weather events.

“It’s important research,” said Byron Steinman, an associate professor at UMD. “It shows that humans are, we’re influencing the climate. And we’re learning actually every year that goes by, more and more waste that we are influencing the climate and this is just another piece, another piece of that grand puzzle.”

While the research does not focus specifically on the Northland, the professor says that the slight cooling in Lake Superior temperatures was not a result of natural causes but was because of aerosols from fossil fuel burning.