Ethics Commission: Mayor Paine’s Marriage to Councilor Could Cause Conflicts

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The Wisconsin Ethics Commission has completed its opinion about conflict of interest concerns involving the marriage between Superior Mayor Jim Paine and City Councilor Jenny Van Sickle.

The commission believes there are conflicts of interest that could pop up particularly when Councilor Van Sickle might act on matters of substantial value or financial gain for Mayor Paine, including his salary or benefits like health insurance.

The request for the ethics commission’s review was launched by Councilor Craig Sutherland, who wrote a letter to the city attorney’s office, raising transparency concerns about the relationship.

It was followed up by a unanimous vote by councilors on a resolution seeking an opinion from the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.

“We have a nice template or road map to understand what we have to be on the lookout for. And I expect Councilor Van Sickle and the mayor and everyone involved to engage and anticipate these issues,” said Superior City Attorney Frog Prell.

The commission believes councilor van sickle should avoid participating in decision making when conflicts arise, like a salary increase for the mayor.

Mayor Paine and Councilor Van Sickle have said this topic is a non-issue and that they hold high ethical standards on themselves when it comes to city business and voting.