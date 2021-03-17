Family-Owned Business Expanding To Former Shopko Location In Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A family-owned Two Harbors business is opening a new location in the city’s former Shopko building, which has been sitting empty since the summer of 2019.

The husband-and-wife owners of Seagren’s True Value in downtown Two Harbors will transform the old Shopko into Seagren’s Home, Hardware, and Outdoors.

They say they’re going to offer virtually all the same types of products that Shopko did to fill that void in the area again.

The business owners add that this will also be a great option for people up north who usually travel to Duluth to buy products from big-box stores.

“With our products, we signed with these major companies, we can actually have the same prices in our small town as the big towns as Duluth,” Scott Seagren, the co-owner, said. “So you don’t want to travel to Duluth because you just don’t like the freeway, you don’t have to. The prices are right where they need to be, so there’s the same price as Duluth in Two Harbors.”

They plan to hire 7-15 employees for the new location, hoping to open the doors by late spring or early summer.

Seagren’s will keep their downtown store location open as well.