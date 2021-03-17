Gordy’s Hi-Hat Getting Ready to Open Next Week

CLOQUET, Minn.-With the weather starting to warm up, that means Gordy’s Hi-Hat will be opening soon.

Gordy’s will open March 24th for its 61st season.

In what’s become a tradition, Northlanders always line up on opening day to get their fill of burgers, shakes, and of course onion rings.

We caught up with staff today about how they are preparing for the big day, which will continue with a carhop service along with an outdoor ordering window.

“The biggest thing is we’ve spent six months away both from employees and customers; it’s really exciting to have those regulars come back in and see smiling faces,” said Sever Lundquist, Gordy’s grandson.

Customers should expect much of the same as far as quality goes, as their cooks who have been with them for about 20 years, will be coming back again.