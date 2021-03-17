Northland Women Leaders in Education Host Discussion

NORTHLAND – Female leaders from colleges throughout the Northland came together today to talk about what they say is a lack of representation in their field.

Here in the Northland, the majority of higher education chancellors and presidents are female, accounting for four of the six local colleges and universities.

However, according to officials at Lake Superior College, only 30% of college and university presidents nationwide identify as female.

They added that they feel they have experienced barriers such as gender bias, and say they feel that women of color and underrepresented populations are in the minority when it comes to leadership roles and also in the STEM field.

“I choose to challenge myself to not only be aware of inequities and inequalities but to also speak out and take some action to address those disparities wherever they exist in the campus environment,” said Dr. Patricia Rogers, the president of Lake Superior College.

Fond du Lac College, the College of St. Scholastica, the University of Wisconsin Superior and Lake Superior College represented today’s conversation.