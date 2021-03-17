Prep Boys Basketball: Playoff Opening Wins for Esko, Duluth Marshall, Two Harbors

In the first round of the section playoffs, the Eskomos, Hilltoppers and Agates come out on top on their home floors.

ESKO, Minn. – In the opening round of the Section 7AA boys basketball tournament, Esko got the best of Proctor 62-46 Wednesday night.

The Eskomos move on to face International Falls in the quarterfinals after the Broncos upset Eveleth-Gilbert.

Elsewhere in the bracket, Duluth Marshall defeated Mesabi East 97-64 while Two Harbors pulled away late to take down Pillager 73-57. The Hilltoppers will face Crosby-Ironton in the quarterfinals, while the Agates will battle top seed Pequot Lakes.