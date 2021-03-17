Sidewalk Days Among Events Set to Return to Downtown Duluth

The Greater Downtown Council is planning to put on Eat Downtown week next month, while Sidewalk Days and Movies in the Park will return.

DULUTH, Minn.- The streets of Downtown Duluth will be busy with entertainment this summer.

The Greater Downtown Council is planning on putting on Eat Downtown week next month while Sidewalk Days and Movies in the Park will return in June and July.

President Kristi Stokes says after months planning before the governor eased restrictions it’s nice to know those events will have the green light again.

“Earlier in the year it was always, we were planning Plan A and Plan B. What’s your backup plan, what’s your main plan?” said Stokes. “And so now we’re just moving a little bit closer to say hey, this is truly going to move forward with Plan A.”

“We’re all feeling a sigh of relief that’s starting to be like that real glimmer of the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Voting is now open on the Greater Downtown Council website for what films people would like to see at Movies in the Park nights.

