Small Business Development Center Day Celebrated Throughout the Nation

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s Small Business Development Center Day across the nation. We checked in with the center over at UWS who has been instrumental in helping businesses during the pandemic. So far, they have helped garner more than $4 million for business in the region.

“Make sure that we are a community resource and we’re a tie into other stakeholders, partners, that can help them navigate their businesses especially in this time that we’re in right now,” said Andy Donahue, the director of the UWS Small Business Center.

Overall, the center serves more than 700 clients including 16 new businesses.