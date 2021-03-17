St. Patrick’s Day Celebrated at Bars and Restaurants One Year after Being Shut down Due to COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn.– St. Patrick’s Day 2021 is here, which many bars around the Northland count on for a big boost in businesses.

Last St. Patrick’s Day was filled with a lot of uncertainty and uneasiness due to the pandemic, especially for businesses like bars and restaurants. But this year, it’s been a different story.

Bars and restaurants across Minnesota were forced to shut down their doors at 5 PM on St. Patrick’s Day in 2020. And those doors didn’t open again for months, as lockdowns kept them closed during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After going through the last year with all of the shutdowns and closures, it’s really good for everybody,” said Dubh Linn Irish Pub Owner Mike Maxim.

And over at the Irish pub in downtown Duluth, a bar that turned quiet last year was filled with Irish food and Celtic music again.

But most importantly, it was filled with people coming in to enjoy the holiday. With St. Patrick’s Day being one of the busiest days of the year for places like Dubh Linn’s, staff there spent the last two months preparing to make St. Patrick’s Day 2021 memorable and safe.

“A little surreal. It’s also surreal to be reopening then open today for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Maxim. “Obviously socially distanced but in a limited capacity. Everyone’s pretty excited and optimistic.”

Up on West Arrowhead Road, Foster’s Sports Bar and Grill is another Irish-themed establishment that’s making up for lost time. They spent the day getting the green beer and a whole lot of corned beef ready.

“500-700 pounds of corn beef so it’s been a long process but it’s one of the best in town,” said Pete Kilroy, part owner of Foster’s.

As regulars and first-time customers return to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, those at foster’s say it’s a completely different feeling compared to last year for customers and staff.

“The feeling last year was unexpected obviously. We were shut down at 5 so that really kind of hurt us we had a full bar full, restaurant and everything else and it was kind of a letdown, kind of a lull,” said Kilroy. “It’s just been a really good atmosphere and a good situation for everyone to be in.”

With some restrictions from the state being lifted this week for bars and restaurants and more vaccinations being done every day. The owners of both establishments are confident for the future.

“You were hesitant. You were like, ‘Ok, is this not going to be happening, is this going to be another disappointing St. Patty’s day,’ but it wasn’t,” said Kilroy.

“We’re pretty excited. It’s been a long year, a long year for everybody but hopefully we’re seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel now,” said Maxim.

On Monday, bars and restaurants across the state were able to reopen to 75 percent indoor capacity. Something both places say is a positive sign.

This comes as over 1.2 million people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 746,000 have been fully vaccinated. Just one year after the pandemic first started to be felt here in the Northland.