T-Shirt and Hoodie Fundraiser to Honor K-9 Luna

One local business has begun a fundraiser for the Northland K-9 Foundation in honor of K-9 Luna Who was killed in the line of duty last month.

Advantage Emblem is making commemorative shirts and hoodies, and has begun selling them online.

Staff says that it was the right thing to do, given all that law enforcement does for the community.“I reached out to one of the police officers who I worked with previously for K-9 Haas and we wanted to make a shirt that represented Luna, that showed off Luna to the community,” said Aryanah Bentley of Advantage Emblem and Screen Printing.

Duluth police officers say it’s a way for the community to support law enforcement.

“When someone sees the shirt and they don’t know the story they’ll ask questions and it’s a way for the public showing support for law enforcement,” said Kelly Greenwalt, a sergeant for the Duluth Police Department. “It’s a way of the public showing support for Officer Haller and his family who lost Luna.”

Orders must be in by April 4th.

