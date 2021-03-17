Tickets Selling Fast for Lake Superior Zoo’s Easter Egg-Stravaganza

The Easter Egg-Stravaganza is Happening Saturday, April 3 at the Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders looking for some egg-stravagant fun are invited to hop on over to the Lake Superior Zoo on Saturday, April 3.

The Zoo’s annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza event will be happening from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Health and safety is on the minds of organizers, which is why tickets must be purchased in advance this year.

Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone by calling 218-730-4500 ext. 200.

You must bring your valid ID AND order confirmation with you to redeem your tickets. Confirmation can be printed or shown on phone.

Some of this year’s events include a bubble walk, Easter egg hunt with prizes, a photo op hop, food trucks, and special Easter-themed enrichment for the animals.