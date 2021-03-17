UMD Announces Spring Exhibition Schedule for Football, Volleyball, Women’s Soccer

The three teams had their fall seasons cancelled due to the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, UMD announced the spring exhibition schedules for the football, volleyball and women’s soccer teams, who had their fall seasons cancelled due to the pandemic.

The football team will be hosting a “Spring Showdown” at Malosky Stadium on April 17th, along with Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan and Bemidji State. Volleyball will play a six-game schedule, while women’s soccer will play seven games. Both are scheduled to begin this Saturday.

