UMD Women’s Hockey to Meet Top-Seed Northeastern in Frozen Four Semi-Finals

Puck drop Thursday at the Erie Insurance Arena is set for 1 p.m. on ESPNU and ESPN3.

DULUTH, Minn. – 2010. That was the year the I-Pad came out and we haven’t hear from our kids since then. It was also the last time the UMD women’s hockey team took part in the NCAA Frozen Four and it was the year of their last national championship.

The Bulldogs are coming off a thrilling win in the quarterfinals that saw them knock off Colgate, thanks to an overtime goal from team captain Ashton Bell. It was the only goal in the game, which proves that this team can win, even when they aren’t lighting the lamp as much as they’d like.

“Early in the season, we were scoring a lot of goals and winning games that way. And I think as this season wears on and teams that we face are better, you got to find different ways to win. And we’ve been doing that all year and we will continue to do that,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

“I think we had a really good defense against Colgate. It’s been like all season, we’ve been keeping them to the outside and not giving up a lot in the middle, which is really helpful for me as a goalie,” said junior goalie Emma Soderberg.

UMD will now get set to take on #1 overall seed Northeastern. This will be the third ever meeting between the two teams, but their first since 2001. And it will be a tall task for the Bulldogs as they face a team making their fourth straight appearance in the Frozen Four.

“I think a big focus of ours is to come out and have a really good start and put a lot of pressure on them right away. Hopefully that will lead to more offense right away. And then obviously, always having good d-zone and playing gritty in the d-zone is kind of out style of play,” team captain Ashton Bell said.

“They’re a good team. They’ve had a lot of success this year. Speed, offensive threats on just about every line, really good goaltending. I think we bring a different brand in our toughness and our defensive structure so I expect it to be a well-matched game,” said Crowell.

