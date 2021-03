10th Juror Picked, Lawyers Clash Over Expert in Floyd Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death want a judge to allow expert testimony about how people react to traumatic events.

A prosecutor said Thursday that a forensic psychiatrist should be able to testify that Floyd’s actions when he struggled with officers trying to put him in a squad car were consistent with any reasonable person’s anxiety or panic during a traumatic event and that he wasn’t necessarily resisting arrest.

Floyd said he had claustrophobia. Chauvin’s attorney says if that is allowed, he should be able to tell the jury about Floyd’s drug arrest a year earlier when he did not resist getting put into a squad car.

The judge will rule on Friday. Ten jurors have been seated so far.