Armory Arts and Music Center Offers Virtual Music Lessons

DULUTH, Minn.– One local organization is ready to help kids play music again for the first time in nearly a year.

The Armory Arts and Music Center on London Road is now offering music lessons again. Students in grades 6-12 can now sign up for virtual personal and group lessons on a variety of instruments and music topics. After receiving grants from local and state music organizations, the center is ready to help give kids in the twin ports a positive activity.

“Music, we feel, is just an important way for people to grow. It’s a life skill, something they can do for the rest of their lives and we feel that every student should have an opportunity to learn music,” said Mark Poirier, Executive Director for the Armory Arts and Music Center.

Lessons can be set up on the Armory Arts and Music Center’s website.