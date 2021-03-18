CEC Boys Hockey Knock Off Duluth Marshall in Section 7AA Quarterfinals

Travis Berg and Dan DeMuth each scored for the Lumberjacks, who move on to face Grand Rapids Saturday in the section semi-finals.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Senior Zach Tyman would pitch a shutout in net as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team defeated Duluth Marshall 2-0 Thursday night in the Section 7AA quarterfinals.

