COVID Cases Force Ely’s 6-12th Graders Back To Distance Learning

ELY, Minn. — A rise in COVID cases within the Ely School District is forcing officials to hit the reset button and send students back to full distance learning.

The change starts March 19 for junior high and high school students, grades 6-12.

This comes after seven positive cases popped up in the past three days.

In-person learning will return April 6.

School officials say the time away will act as a quarantine period to help stop the spread of the virus.

Below is the full letter to parents: