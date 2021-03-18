COVID Cases Force Ely’s 6-12th Graders Back To Distance Learning
ELY, Minn. — A rise in COVID cases within the Ely School District is forcing officials to hit the reset button and send students back to full distance learning.
The change starts March 19 for junior high and high school students, grades 6-12.
This comes after seven positive cases popped up in the past three days.
In-person learning will return April 6.
School officials say the time away will act as a quarantine period to help stop the spread of the virus.
Below is the full letter to parents:
Dear Ely Memorial Families,
As you know, we are experiencing another surge of COVID cases in our community. Exactly one year ago today, we announced that we would close our doors to move to a Distance Learning model, starting March 19th. This week, we have seen a rise, and have had four more positive cases reported today in the Memorial Building. This is a total of seven in the past 3 days. In conjunction with the COVID spread we are seeing in the Ely Community, the St. The Louis County Health Department has advised us to do a “reset” where we go to Distance Learning for all students in grades 6-12. The intent is to have families quarantine to help stop the spread of the virus.
Here is the plan:
Students will begin Distance Learning on Friday, March 19th.
The Memorial Building will be on “reset” March 22nd through April 5th.
Students will return to school, In Person, on April 6th.
We will need the number of cases within our school to go down in order to return to in-person learning. To help with this, please stay at home during this time frame. If you have positive cases within your family between now and April 5th, please let Nurse Mary Schwinghamer know.
We will not be offering child care, as we are in quarantine. I am sorry for any inconvenience this is going to cause. If we could remain in school, we would. But it appears we have a spread of the virus within our school and we need to eliminate it.
If you would like to pick up lunches, please contact Kim Puzel at 365-1735 in the cafeteria for more information.
Students have been instructed to bring all of their learning materials home today so they are ready to learn at home tomorrow. If your child was not in school today, please email Holly at hsherman@ely.k12.mn.us and we can gather student materials and get them ready for pickup.
Again, we need everyone’s help to safely return to school. Please make safe and healthy decisions now so we can return to softball, baseball, and track seasons, and all the things we enjoy. As always, let me know if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Principal Megan Anderson