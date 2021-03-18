CSS Women’s Hockey Set for Slaats Cup Finals Match-Up Against Adrian

Puck drop for Game 1 Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena is set for 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team is back in the Slaats Cup championship series for the third straight year.

But it will be a familiar foe in their way as they face off against Adrian, who have won the last five NCHA tournament titles. This year’s series will be a little different though as the Saints will host the Bulldogs with a chance to capture their first championship in program history.

“Obviously, we’ve been so close the last couple of years and there’s a lot of girls that have been a part of that program the last couple of years. I think everyone’s really excited and it’s going to be huge and I can not wait,” said senior forward Rachel Anderson.

“It’s really important this year that we’re in our home ice and I think all of us returners are super excited. I think we’ve got all these freshman just as excited as we are so we’re ready to go,” junior forward Mariah Haedrich said.

“We’ve been in that position where we’ve wanted this series all year and obviously, we’ve put ourselves in a position to be back and to have that opportunity. We kind of have had a sour taste in our mouth to end our season for the past two years and we hope that it’s a different ending this year,” head coach Jackie MacMillan said.

