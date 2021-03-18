Duluth City Councilor Sipress Not Seeking Re-Election

DULUTH, Minn.– Longtime Duluth City Councilor Joel Sipress will not be seeking re-election this fall, saying the timing just feels right.

Sipress, who serves the second district, has been on the council for two terms.

He served as council president in 2017 and currently sits on the public utilities commission and housing and rehabilitation authority.

Sipress, who is also a professor of history at UWS, says it’s time for someone else to take his seat after eight years on the council.

“I never intended for this to become a political career, i never intended to serve on the council indefinitely. I feel like I’ve had two good, productive terms and now it’s time for someone else to have a turn,” said Sipress.

One of Sipress’ top accomplishments was helping to pass the Earned Safe and Sick Time ordinance. Sipress will finish out his term through the end of the year. His replacement will be elected in November.