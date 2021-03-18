Food Train Giveaways Continue at B&B Market

CLOQUET, Minn.– As the pandemic continues, one of the biggest impacts has been to food access in places around the Northland. But many people and businesses right here in the northland have been trying to help get through this tough time.

As the financial impacts from the pandemic continue to be felt one year later, one business in Cloquet has been trying to help people put food on the table.

B&B market saw another parade of cars lining up down big lake road in Cloquet Thursday afternoon for their Food Train. Over $1,000 and 300 boxes worth of free food were given out to anyone who needs it in the area. While the food train is open to everyone in the area, B&B’s owner says it’s been a big help to those in financial need during the pandemic and those on fixed incomes like the elderly.

“The old saying, it’s better to give than receive and it does. It’s a lot of extra work but at the end of the day when we’re done with it it’s always a big sign, ‘we did good.’ and i got a great crew helping me, we got a bunch of good volunteers here that have been coming weekly,” said B&B Market Owner John Lind.

Those coming through on Thursday received $30 worth of chicken, fruits and vegetables, dry items, and bread. The food train has been going on for almost a year now at the store. It started when a customer bought $400 of beef to be given to those who needed it and through donations has grown over the months to give out a whole lot of food.

“There and then people started donating and then over the summer. Right now, I think we’re close to $170,000 in donations. It’s been just a great thing for the community. Lots of people really need the help,” said Lind.

The area’s local food shelf also donates some perishable items to the food train to help get them out to the public.