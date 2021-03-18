Pizza Ranch Anticipates ‘Early Summer’ Opening

DULUTH, Minn. – DULUTH, Minn. – Pizza Ranch is closing in on an official opening day according to their new official Duluth Facebook page.

The restaurant says they are “making progress” at the former Lucky’s 13 Pub location in the Miller Hill Mall and is anticipating an early summer opening.

Pizza Ranch officially announced its new Duluth location last November with a tentative opening in early 2021.

