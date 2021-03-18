Prep Girls Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Marshall Advance to Section Championship Game

Puck drop for the Section 7A title game is set for 2:30 p.m. at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – An eight-goal second period would prove to be too much as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team rolled past Moose Lake 10-1 Thursday night in the Section 7A semi-finals.

They will host Duluth Marshall in the section championship game after the Hilltoppers blanked Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at home. Puck drop for the Section 7A title game is set for 2:30 p.m. at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.