Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with Lady Meg’s Cakes, Desserts

Cooking Connection: Snicker Cupcakes with Lady Meg's Cakes

SUPERIOR, Wis. – What started as a passion has now turned into a small-scale profession for Superior resident Meghan Gobel.

Over the past few months, Gobel, the creator of Lady Meg’s Cakes, launched a Facebook page to promote her hobby of baking and sharing the goodies with customers in the Twin Ports.

She’s overjoyed to see the outpouring of support she’s receiving since the launch.

Gobel says she has always enjoyed the art of baking and continues to use recipes that have been passed down from her family throughout generations.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Gobel whips up her Snicker Cupcake recipe.

This moist, delicious cupcake is stuffed with caramel, peanut filling, topped with whipped peanut butter frosting.

The creation wouldn’t be complete without a drizzle of hot fudge, and a fun-sized Snickers bar to top it all off.

