UMD Women’s Hockey Fall in Overtime of NCAA Frozen Four Semi-Finals

Mannon McMahon and Taylor Anderson each scored in the second period for the Bulldogs.

ERIE, Pa. – Skylar Fontaine would score the game-winning goal with 26 seconds left in overtime to give Northeastern the 3-2 win over the UMD women’s hockey team Thursday afternoon in the NCAA Frozen Four semi-finals.

Junior goalie Emma Soderberg finished with 44 saves as UMD wraps up their season with a 12-7 overall record.