Adrians Shuts Out St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey in Game One of Slaats Cup Championship

DULUTH, Minn. – Adrian College started off strong and never let up, as they got the 3-0 win over the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team in the NCHA Slaats Cup Championship opener.

Lori Huseby finished with 33 saves on the night.

Game two is set for 5:00 p.m. from Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday. If the Saints win, they will force a mini-game directly to follow. If Adrian wins, they take home the title.