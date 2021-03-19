AICHO Hosts Vaccination Clinic

DULUTH, Minn.-Earlier Friday, the American Indian Community Housing Organization held a vaccination event for minority communities.

The event was open to people of color, the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities or a person experiencing homelessness.

Organizers say events like this are needed to make sure everyone gets vaccinated.

“None of us live in a vacuum, as much as we want to think we are separate, we’re all connected and we’re all together in this,” said Simone West, the AICHO COVID Hotline Coordinator. “So getting every single person vaccinated, from all communities, is extremely important.”

For information about more upcoming COVID vaccination clinics, visit this website.